    Medical buses to arrive in W Kazakhstan rgn

    27 October 2020, 13:40

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – 9 new medical buses are to arrive in West Kazakhstan region soon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Yutong buses equipped to serve as mobile medical complexes have 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, radiation diagnostics’ room, and laboratory.

    There is a specialized lead room for conducing X-ray scans which is safe for the environment.

    The rooms are well-equipped with modern digital devices, including computers, ophthalmoscope, ultrasound machines, scales, and so on necessary for early detection of chronic diseases, describing health state, prevention and treatment processes.

    Such medical buses make it convenient for rural people undergo examinations, screenings, and to seek advice from profile specialists.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
