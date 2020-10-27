Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Medical buses to arrive in W Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2020, 13:40
Medical buses to arrive in W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 9 new medical buses are to arrive in West Kazakhstan region soon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Yutong buses equipped to serve as mobile medical complexes have 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, radiation diagnostics’ room, and laboratory.

There is a specialized lead room for conducing X-ray scans which is safe for the environment.

The rooms are well-equipped with modern digital devices, including computers, ophthalmoscope, ultrasound machines, scales, and so on necessary for early detection of chronic diseases, describing health state, prevention and treatment processes.

Such medical buses make it convenient for rural people undergo examinations, screenings, and to seek advice from profile specialists.


West Kazakhstan region    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty