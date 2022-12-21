Media space should meet any demands of society – Tlegen Abishev

21 December 2022, 14:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex pursues an ambitious goal to become a resource, which promotes the country’s agenda at the global level, while popularizing universal human values. Deputy Director General of the President’s TV and Radio Complex Tlegen Abishev said taking the floor at the 1st Central Asian Media Forum in Astana.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan unites several media companies today, he said.

«This year, our media asset was replenished with new companies – Jibek Joly family channel which broadcasts 24/7, SilkWay TV channel which disseminates information abroad, Kazinform International News Agency, KazTube media platform and Documentary Films Center. We believe that the media landscape should meet any demands of society in order to create a single and unique media platform,» he noted.

Speaking about Kazinform International News Agency, he noted that the company is the largest one in Kazakhstan, which covers news in 5 languages: Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Uzbek. The news are also available in Latin and Arabic scripts. Being an active member of international associations, Kazinform was also among the jury members of the Belt and Road News Networks contest. The Agency participated also in the Caspian Media Forum and in the Central Asian Expert Forum.

Upon completion, the speaker stressed that the President’s TV and Radio Complex pursues an ambitious goal to become a resource, which promotes the country’s agenda at the global level, while popularizing universal human values.