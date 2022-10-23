23 October 2022, 15:15

Media people hail IRNA’s presidency over OANA

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A number of media people who have travelled to Tehran to attend the 18th general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) believed that IRNA's presidency over OANA will pave the way for further cooperation among member agencies.

The media people were the senior managers and other representatives of Japanese, Azerbaijni, Turkish, and Philippine media who arrived in Iran on Friday night and Saturday, IRNA reports.

They came to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) headquarters in Tehran on Saturday and toured different parts of Iran’s state news agency.

In a meeting with IRNA managers, they stressed that during the rotatory presidency of IRNA over OANA they will witness further growth and enhanced cooperation among member agencies.

They said they had no doubt that the general assembly meeting in Tehran will help bilateral and multilateral cooperation of the news agencies.

They also visited the newsrooms of IRNA where they became more familiar with the process of production and publication of news in the agency.

The OANA conference can promote communications and interactions, as well as improve increasing friendship among nations in facing global challenges, he mentioned.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies voted in favor of IRNA's nomination for the presidency at the 17th General Assembly meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

The OANA was founded in 1961 with the goal of facilitating information dissemination in the region, supported by the United Nations cultural entity (UNESCO).

The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

Iran, as a long-standing member, was the rotating president from 1997 to 2000.

Photo: en.irna.ir