11 October 2022, 14:40

Media Forum of Turkic-Speaking Journalists celebrates Alma-Ata Declaration+30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 9 October 2022, marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Promoting Independent and Pluralistic Media in Asia. On this day, the Foundation for Turkic-Speaking Journalists invited UNESCO to a second media forum for Turkic-speaking journalists to share perspectives on education and training for journalists.

UNESCO recognizes the fact that sound journalism education contributes to the professional and ethical practice of journalism. Such journalism is better suited to foster democracy, dialogue, and development, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

The Alma Ata Declaration, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1992, recommended actions for the creation of a quality training system.

Over the years, UNESCO has trained more than 5,000 women and 4,500 men journalists and journalism students directly and through media NGOs to cover the topics of sustainable development, pandemic and vaccination, HIV and AIDS, gender mainstreaming, media and information literacy, freedom of expression and safety of journalists.

Photo:en.unesco.kz