Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Medal-less day for Kazakhstan as Tokyo Olympics nears its end

    6 August 2021, 20:36

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan was left medal-les at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Placed 79th in the overall medal standing, Kazakhstan has so far pocketed only seven bronze medals during the two-week Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstan sits next to Turkmenistan and Egypt in the overall medal tally.

    Recall that yesterday Kazakhstani athletes managed to collect three bronze medals.

    Now Kazakhstan has two bronze medals in boxing, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in wrestling, one in karate and one in judo.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the medal count with China being on top with 79 medals, including 36 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in second is the U.S. with 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals. The hosting country Japan is third with 24 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals. Great Britain and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, respectively.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam