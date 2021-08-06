Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Medal-less day for Kazakhstan as Tokyo Olympics nears its end

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 August 2021, 20:36
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan was left medal-les at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Placed 79th in the overall medal standing, Kazakhstan has so far pocketed only seven bronze medals during the two-week Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstan sits next to Turkmenistan and Egypt in the overall medal tally.

Recall that yesterday Kazakhstani athletes managed to collect three bronze medals.

Now Kazakhstan has two bronze medals in boxing, two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in wrestling, one in karate and one in judo.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the medal count with China being on top with 79 medals, including 36 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in second is the U.S. with 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals. The hosting country Japan is third with 24 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals. Great Britain and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal standing, respectively.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
