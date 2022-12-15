Go to the main site
    Mechanisms for returning illegally withdrawn assets discussed at Government

    15 December 2022, 19:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting on capital repatriation chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev took place, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Attending the meeting were the officials of the Ministries of Finance, National Economy, Justice, Foreign Ministry, General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, National Bank, Agency for Financial market Regulation and Development, Anti-corruption Agency, Financial Monitoring Agency, and Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

    During the meeting, proposals from the government bodies regarding the implementation of the Head of State’s decree on measures to return illegally withdrawn assets were discussed.

    In line with the decree, the Government together with interested government bodies and organizations need to develop and submit for consideration to the Majilis the corresponding draft law before march 31, 2023.

    In conclusion, Zhamaubayev gave instructions to elaborate consolidated proposals aimed at implementing the Presidential decree.

    The Working Group is to hold meetings each week.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

