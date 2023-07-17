Go to the main site
    Meat processing factory set to be opened in Semey next year

    17 July 2023, 16:15

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Abai region has seen the agricultural output rise 3.5% to exceed KZT475bn as of July, with the city of Semey accounting for 13.3%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region eyes creation of an ecosystem of meat, oilseeds and forage crops processing as part of the national agro-industrial complex development project.

    «There are 742 thousand hectares of planted area, 788 thousand heads of cattle, and 1.3 million heads of small cattle. In the first quarter of next year, it is planned to launch a factory to produce meat semi-finished products (canned meat and fish) with a capacity of 600 tons per year in the industrial zone Ondiris. There are also plans to expand the Semey Qus poultry farm, as well as renovate 200 dairy farms,» reads a statement from the city’s administration.

    As part of the Auyl – El besigi project, 55 projects to the tune of KZT5.6bn are being carried out in 24 support and satellite villages.

    Earlier it was reported that as of July this year KZT327.2bn has been funneled in the economy of Abai region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

