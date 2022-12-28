Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Measure changes forest management rules to foster carbon market in Brazil

28 December 2022, 17:16
Measure changes forest management rules to foster carbon market in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued on Monday (Dec. 26) a Provisional Measure - which has force of law, that changes rules for managing public forests to boost the market for carbon credits in the country. The measure was proposed by the ministries of Economy, Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and Environment, to update Law no. 11.284, of March 2, 2006, which deals with forest management for sustainable production, Agencia Brasil reports.

Provisional Measure no.1.151, published in the government Gazette on Tuesday (27), aims to foster the carbon credit market in the country and Brazil's potential for biodiversity conservation, which has one of the largest forested areas on the planet, corresponding to 58.5 percent of native or planted forests in relation to the territory.
With the changes promoted by the Provisional Measure, the public forest concession contract «now foresees the right to commercialize carbon credits and non-timber forest products and services, such as: environmental services; access to genetic heritage or associated traditional knowledge for conservation, research, development and bioprospecting purposes; restoration and reforestation of degraded areas; management activities aimed at conservation of native vegetation or avoided deforestation; tourism and visitation in the granted area; products obtained from local biodiversity, among others,» according to a statement published by the General Secretariat of Brazil’s government.https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/ebc.png?id=1500035&o=nodehttps://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/ebc.gif?id=1500035&o=node


Photo: Agencia Brasil



