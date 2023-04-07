Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Measles upsurge caused by imported cases, says Kazakh health ministry

    7 April 2023, 14:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has so far confirmed 100 measles cases, the country’s health minister Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There is, indeed, a rise in measles cases among children… The first cases were imported from Türkiye, Russia, and Egypt,» said Giniyat, answering the questions from journalists on the sidelines of the meeting in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

    She went on to say that measles cases are mainly reported in unvaccinated children, who do not develop immunity against the disease. Systematic work is ongoing to vaccinate such kids as well as early detection and isolation of measles cases, the minister added.

    According to Giniyat, there will be no quarantine at schools.

    Notably, health vice minister – chief medical officer of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova said that the measles situation was getting worse across the country in mid-March.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF remains optimistic about emerging market and developing economies in 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history