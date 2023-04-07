Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Measles upsurge caused by imported cases, says Kazakh health ministry

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2023, 14:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has so far confirmed 100 measles cases, the country’s health minister Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There is, indeed, a rise in measles cases among children… The first cases were imported from Türkiye, Russia, and Egypt,» said Giniyat, answering the questions from journalists on the sidelines of the meeting in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

She went on to say that measles cases are mainly reported in unvaccinated children, who do not develop immunity against the disease. Systematic work is ongoing to vaccinate such kids as well as early detection and isolation of measles cases, the minister added.

According to Giniyat, there will be no quarantine at schools.

Notably, health vice minister – chief medical officer of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova said that the measles situation was getting worse across the country in mid-March.


