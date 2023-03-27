Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Measles situation worsens in Kazakhstan

27 March 2023, 15:50
Measles situation worsens in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The measles situation worsens in Kazakhstan as 75 confirmed cases have been registered since the beginning of 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook account of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry.

As of March 27, 2023, 145 suspected measles cases, of which 75 (68 among kids under 14, and seven in adults) are confirmed ones, have been recorded countrywide. Of the confirmed cases, 52 were reported among unvaccinated kids, 11 among ones with conditions, and 10 cases among ones with an unknown history of vaccination.

The Committee said that 11 of the measles cases were recorded among arrivals, including five from Türkiye, three from Egypt, two from Tajikistan, and one from Kyrgyzstan.

31,414 persons have opted against preventive shots since early 2023 in the country, compared to 7,145 in 2022.


