    Measles cases surging in Pavlodar

    16 August 2023, 11:18

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 10 children with measles were admitted to the infectious diseases hospital in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

    The youngest patient diagnosed with measles is 1 year 4 months old. Fortunately, all of them developed mild symptoms. As of now, children feel well, the healthcare department of Pavlodar region said in a statement.

    Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death. The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, beginning about 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus and lasting four to seven days.

    The last measles outbreak in Kazakhstan was recorded in 2019.

    No specific antiviral treatment exists for measles.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

