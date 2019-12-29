Go to the main site
    Mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities visit families of Almaty plane crash victims.

    29 December 2019, 13:26

    ALMATY-NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – Bakytzan Sagintayev and Altay Kulginov – visited the families of those killed and injured in the Bek Air plane crash on December 27.

    «Thus, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited families of Kayirkhan Tumatov, Marat Muratbayev, Nikolay Astashov and Valery Anufriyev and expressed his condolences,» representative of Almaty Mayor’s Office Asset Mukazhanov informed via Instagram.

    Altay Kulginov visited the families of Dana Kruglova and Arman Issina who also were among the victims of the tragedy. «The Mayor’s Office of the capital will organize the funerals,» a statement from the administration reads.

    The families and relatives are receiving psychological support. At the Presidential instruction, the families of the victims will receive KZT4mn tenge of compensation.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Incidents Nur-Sultan
