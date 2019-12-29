Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities visit families of Almaty plane crash victims.

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 December 2019, 13:26
Mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities visit families of Almaty plane crash victims.

ALMATY-NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – Bakytzan Sagintayev and Altay Kulginov – visited the families of those killed and injured in the Bek Air plane crash on December 27.

«Thus, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited families of Kayirkhan Tumatov, Marat Muratbayev, Nikolay Astashov and Valery Anufriyev and expressed his condolences,» representative of Almaty Mayor’s Office Asset Mukazhanov informed via Instagram.

Altay Kulginov visited the families of Dana Kruglova and Arman Issina who also were among the victims of the tragedy. «The Mayor’s Office of the capital will organize the funerals,» a statement from the administration reads.

The families and relatives are receiving psychological support. At the Presidential instruction, the families of the victims will receive KZT4mn tenge of compensation.


Almaty   Incidents    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty