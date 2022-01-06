Go to the main site
    Mayor urges Nur-Sultan residents to avoid places of mass gatherings

    6 January 2022, 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov urged residents of the Kazakh capital to avoid places of mass gatherings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his address mayor Kulginov stressed that looters jeopardizing the life and health of Kazakhstani citizens also target the city’s infrastructure as well as small and media business. In his words, local police work around the clock.

    He reminded that the state of emergency and curfew from 11:00 pm until 7:00 am was declared in Nur-Sultan earlier. The state of emergency will stay in effect through 19 January.

    Kulginov added that a special headquarters is responsible for ensuring law and order as well as the citizens’ safety in the city.

    School holidays were prolonged until January 17. Students of colleges and universities will return to classes on January 24.

    Public transport and all facilities in the city, except for banks and public service centers, operate as usual.

    Altai Kulginov urged the population to avoid places of mass gatherings and not to succumb to appeals of destructive forces to join illegal protests. He also said that additional measures are to be taken in case of additional threats.


