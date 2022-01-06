Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Mayor urges Nur-Sultan residents to avoid places of mass gatherings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2022, 16:48
Mayor urges Nur-Sultan residents to avoid places of mass gatherings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov urged residents of the Kazakh capital to avoid places of mass gatherings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his address mayor Kulginov stressed that looters jeopardizing the life and health of Kazakhstani citizens also target the city’s infrastructure as well as small and media business. In his words, local police work around the clock.

He reminded that the state of emergency and curfew from 11:00 pm until 7:00 am was declared in Nur-Sultan earlier. The state of emergency will stay in effect through 19 January.

Kulginov added that a special headquarters is responsible for ensuring law and order as well as the citizens’ safety in the city.

School holidays were prolonged until January 17. Students of colleges and universities will return to classes on January 24.

Public transport and all facilities in the city, except for banks and public service centers, operate as usual.

Altai Kulginov urged the population to avoid places of mass gatherings and not to succumb to appeals of destructive forces to join illegal protests. He also said that additional measures are to be taken in case of additional threats.


Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary