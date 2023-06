Mayor of Taraz city relieved of the post

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Taraz city Kairat Dossayev was relieved of the post due to a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old girl, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the mayor.

He was relieved of the post on the instruction of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Beisenbek Kerimbekuly will serve as the interim mayor.