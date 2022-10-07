Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Mayor of Semey appointed

    7 October 2022, 10:47

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Nurbol Nursagatov has been appointed Mayor of Semey, Kazinform learned from the press service of Abai region’s administration.

    Previously he was the Governor of Abai region.

    Nurbol Nursagatov was born in the East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Road Institute.

    In different years, Nurbol Nursagatov worked at the Committee for Construction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    In 2011-2012, he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Water Resources of the Agriculture Ministry.

    He also worked as the Chief of the Transport and Roads Department of the East Kazakhstan region, Construction Department of Almaty city, and Environmental Protection Department of Astana city. He was also the Akim (Mayor) of Baikonur and Almaty districts of Astana.

    Photo: semeyainasy.media

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks