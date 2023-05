Mayor of Ridder Dmitry Gorkovoy passed away

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mayor of Ridder town in East Kazakhstan region Dmitry Gorkovoy has passed away, Kazinform reports.

Born on October 6, 1983, Dmitry Gorkovoy was a native of Shemonaikha town, East Kazakhstan region.

He was named Mayor of Ridder in September 2020.

Prior to this appointment he was Deputy Governor of Shemonaikha district.