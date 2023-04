UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mayor of Ridder town in East Kazakhstan region Dmitry Gorkovoy has passed away, Kazinform reports.

Born on October 6, 1983, Dmitry Gorkovoy was a native of Shemonaikha town, East Kazakhstan region.

He was named Mayor of Ridder in September 2020.

Prior to this appointment he was Deputy Governor of Shemonaikha district.