Mayor of Petropavlovsk resigns

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Akim (mayor) of the city of Petropavlovsk stepped down Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the message published on his Facebook account, the ex-mayor of the northernmost city of Kazakhstan thanked the citizens for the support.

«We have overcome numerous challenges in these three years, such as coronavirus-linked quarantine, lockdown, January unrests, and problems in housing and construction sectors. The whole team of the municipal akimat proved to be professionals. I would also like to thank my colleagues, utility enterprises, business community, deputies, members of the public council, mass media, law-enforcement structures, healthcare, and educational institutions as well as public activists for the joint work,» the message reads.



