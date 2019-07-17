Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mayor of Nur-Sultan speaks of construction paces

Almas Zheksenbekov
17 July 2019, 14:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The amount of construction works in the capital of Kazakhstan in the first half of this year reached KZT 173.7 billion versus KZT 213.9 billion in 2018, Altay Kulginov, Mayor of Nur-Sultan City, said during today's discussion in the followup of an extended meeting of the Cabinet of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The President instructed to close the gap with the targets by the end of the year. The volume of construction in the capital city amounted to KZT 173.7 billion in the first six months of the year, whereas in the same period of 2018, it was KZT 213.9 billion,» said Altay Kulginov.

«The task is achievable. But the matter of housing affordability for people from all walks of life is equally important. Nurlan Zhanbyrshiuly Nurkenov (Deputy Mayor), you are entrusted with ensuring the attainment of the housing construction target levels and the implementation of governmental and city programs for affordable housing,» added Altay Kulginov.

It is to be recalled that on July 15 this year, the Head of State held an extended meeting of the Cabinet of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

