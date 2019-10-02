Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Mayor of Nur-Sultan reports to President on Zhanuya Center's operation

    2 October 2019, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Akorda reported.

    The President was informed on Zhanuya (Family) Center operation which was opened to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. In addition he reported on the plans to build one hippotherapy and two rehabilitation centers.

    The Mayor reported on the implementation of the instructions on the construction of affordable housing. He also presented information on the city’s gas supply.

    According to Altay Kulginov, 80 km of public paths and more than 100 km of bicycle paths will be constructed for pedestrians within the next 3 years .

    The parties have discussed the plans related to the construction of the Abai Alemi center in Nur-Sultan as part of the celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai and the installation of a bronze monument «Ush Arys» in honor of 125th anniversary of Saken Seifullin, Beyimbet Mailin and Ilyas Zhanssugurov.

    In conclusion Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions for the further development of the city.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation