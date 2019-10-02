Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Mayor of Nur-Sultan reports to President on Zhanuya Center's operation

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 21:00
Mayor of Nur-Sultan reports to President on Zhanuya Center's operation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Akorda reported.

The President was informed on Zhanuya (Family) Center operation which was opened to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. In addition he reported on the plans to build one hippotherapy and two rehabilitation centers.

The Mayor reported on the implementation of the instructions on the construction of affordable housing. He also presented information on the city’s gas supply.

According to Altay Kulginov, 80 km of public paths and more than 100 km of bicycle paths will be constructed for pedestrians within the next 3 years .

The parties have discussed the plans related to the construction of the Abai Alemi center in Nur-Sultan as part of the celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai and the installation of a bronze monument «Ush Arys» in honor of 125th anniversary of Saken Seifullin, Beyimbet Mailin and Ilyas Zhanssugurov.

In conclusion Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions for the further development of the city.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan