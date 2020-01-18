Mayor of Nur-Sultan inspects construction of new mosque

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov has inspected today the course of construction of a new mosque located between Kabanbay and Mangilik El avenues.

The construction of the country’s and Central Asia’s largest mosque was launched at the instruction of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The new mosque can accommodate up to 30,000 visitors. The height of the minarets will be 130 meters and the height of the main dome will exceed 88.2 meters.

The Mayor’s Office currently conducts engineering networks and communications design works.



