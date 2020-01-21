Go to the main site
    Mayor of capital reports to President on socio-economic development in 2019

    21 January 2020, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Altay Kulginov reported to the President on the main indicators of the city’s socio-economic development in 2019 and fulfillment of the instructions given by the President.

    The Head of State pointed out the importance of timely and proper fulfillment of the instructions set to ensure employment, support low-income families, solve the housing investors’ problems and modernize the urban infrastructure.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

