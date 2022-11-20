Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Mayor of Astana votes in 2022 presidential election

    20 November 2022, 11:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Altay Kulginov cast his ballot in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform learnt from the Mayor’s Instagram account.

    Kulginov thanked all those working at more than 400 ballot stations in the capital.

    Voting commenced at 07:00 am at the most polling stations of the country and will end at 08:00 pm. At 86 polling stations, the voting started at 06:00 am local time.

    11,950,485 nationals of Kazakhstan are expected to cast their votes at 10,101 polling stations countrywide, and at 68 polling stations abroad .

    Photo: Alexander Kuprienko

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
    Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
    100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
    Martin Laas is newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan