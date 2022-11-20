Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mayor of Astana votes in 2022 presidential election

20 November 2022, 11:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Altay Kulginov cast his ballot in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform learnt from the Mayor’s Instagram account.

Kulginov thanked all those working at more than 400 ballot stations in the capital.

Voting commenced at 07:00 am at the most polling stations of the country and will end at 08:00 pm. At 86 polling stations, the voting started at 06:00 am local time.

11,950,485 nationals of Kazakhstan are expected to cast their votes at 10,101 polling stations countrywide, and at 68 polling stations abroad .

Photo: Alexander Kuprienko


News