13 October 2022, 20:28

Mayor of Astana, Mongolian Deputy PM debate measures to improve investment climate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Astana Altai Kulginov held a meeting with Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, Kazinform has learnt from the mayor’s Instagram account.

The meeting, which also been attended by Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan Dorzh Bayarkhuu, and others, focused on the issues of cooperation in education, culture, trade, economics, tourism, as well as measures to improve the investment climate, and so on.

In line with the Head of State’s instructions, conditions are being created to attract foreign investment in the economy of the city and country as well as comprehensive service support is being provided to investors.

In 2020, over KZT1.1trl of private investment was attracted to the capital’s economy. Last year’s figure stood at over KZT1.2trl. In nine months of this year it neared KZT900bn.













Photo: instagram.com/altay_kulginov_official