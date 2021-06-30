Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mayor Kulginov details epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2021, 14:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 200 patients on average are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital on a daily basis, akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the online briefing at the Central Communications Service, mayor Kulginov admitted that the epidemiological situation in the city remains tense.

He noted that in early June the city was close to leaving the ‘red zone’ as the number of daily infections stood at 100-110. However, the detection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus infection upset the plans.

«In the past 24 hours we have recorded 678 COVID-19 positive cases,» Kulginov stressed, adding that additional measures had been taken by healthcare authorities in the city.

For instance, 2,000 beds for COVID-19 patients have been provided at 14 healthcare facilities. Of these, 75% are already full. Number of laboratories carrying out PCR tests has grown from 2 to 27. These laboratories conduct up to 10,000 PCR tests per day.

In conclusion, mayor Kulginov urged residents of the city to vaccinate as it is the only way to fight the pandemic.


