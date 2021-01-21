Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mayor eases coronavirus restrictions in Moscow

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 January 2021, 14:33
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow’s authorities are easing some of the city’s coronavirus restrictions, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday, TASS reports.

Colleges, sports schools, supplementary educational facilities and children’s leisure facilities administered by the city will reopen on January 22. However, universities will remain on remote learning until February 6. The Moscow authorities will make a decision on reopening them after consultations with the Russian Education Ministry.

Moscow’s libraries, museums and other cultural facilities, as well as children’s entertainment centers, will also reopen on January 22 but will be limited to 50% capacity. Meanwhile, cafes and restaurants still have to close between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Employers are requested to make sure that at least 30% of their personnel continue telecommuting until «the epidemiological situation significantly improves.» At the same time, elderly people and those with chronic diseases need to keep self-isolating. However, the public transport cards of those who get vaccinated will be unblocked.

The Moscow mayor was hopeful that the coronavirus situation in the city will continue to improve, making it possible to further ease restrictions. «Large-scale vaccination and mask-wearing on public transport and in public places are key to success,» Sobyanin emphasized.


Russia   
