May 9. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of May.

Seidakhmet Berdikulov (1933-1994)– writer-novelist, journalist, who greatly contributed to the development of sports journalism in Kazakhstan, publicist.





















Kairat Mami (1954) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

























Nurbakyt Bokebayev (1963) – Director of the Abai National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.





















Zhanar Aitzhanova (1965)– Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations.

















Zhandos Umiraliyev (1978)– Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





















Zhenis Yelemessov (1978) – Deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

