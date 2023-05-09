Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 May 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of May.

    Seidakhmet Berdikulov (1933-1994)– writer-novelist, journalist, who greatly contributed to the development of sports journalism in Kazakhstan, publicist.






    Kairat Mami (1954) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







    Nurbakyt Bokebayev (1963) – Director of the Abai National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.






    Zhanar Aitzhanova (1965)– Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations.





    Zhandos Umiraliyev (1978)– Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.






    Zhenis Yelemessov (1978) – Deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
    Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
    Carbon monoxide poisoning likely caused death of 5 people in Almaty region, police say
    Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region