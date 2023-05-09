Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 9. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of May.

photo

Seidakhmet Berdikulov (1933-1994)– writer-novelist, journalist, who greatly contributed to the development of sports journalism in Kazakhstan, publicist.






photo

Kairat Mami (1954) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







photo

Nurbakyt Bokebayev (1963) – Director of the Abai National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.






photo

Zhanar Aitzhanova (1965)– Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations.





photo

Zhandos Umiraliyev (1978)– Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.






photo

Zhenis Yelemessov (1978) – Deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan   Birthdays  
