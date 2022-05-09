May 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of May.

NAMES

(1933-1994) is a writer, journalist who greatly contributed to the development of sports journalism in Kazakhstan, publicist.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

(1954) is the Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since December 2017.

(1962) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Finance and Budget Committee.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Kostanay Agriculture Institute, branch of the Central Asian University in Kostanay.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2019.

(1965) is public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent region (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Joint Vienna Institute, the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the Moscow State University.

(1978) is the deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency.

Born in South Kazakhstan region (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Kazakh Law Academy, the Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics, the MIRBIS Moscow International High Business School, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Has been serving since February 2021.

(1981) is the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University, Moscow State University of International Affairs, Akmola University of Technologies and Business, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been working since last September.