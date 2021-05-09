May 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of May.

Seidakhmet Berdikulov (1933-1994) - prose writer, journalist, among those who greatly contributed to the development of sport journalism in Kazakhstan, publicist.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University. Between 1986 and 1992, he worked as a director of the publishing house Zhalyn. In 1992 and 1994, he was a director of the publishing house Balausa.

Berdikulov authored and several books translated into Kazakh some works of Chinghiz Aitmatov, Ernest Hemingway, Jack London, Arthur Hailey, and Norman Mailer.





Kairat Mami (1954) – Chairman of the Conductional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.





Zhenis Nurgaliyev (1962) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

The Kostanay region native is a graduate of the Kostanay Agricultural Institute, Central Asian University branch in Kostanay.





Zhanar Aitzhanova (1965) – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

Born in Chimkent region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Joint Vienna Institute, gained her master’s degree in public administration at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, bachelor’s degree from the Moscow State University, and completed internship at the Central European University.

Between 2005 and 2010, she acted as a special representative of Kazakhstan in talks on the country’s accession to the WTO. In 2010 and 2011, she acted as Kazakh Economic Development and Trade Minister. From 2016 to 2019, she worked as Kazakh ambassador to Switzerland. She also was ambassador to Liechtenstein, Vatican, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta until 2019.

Zhenis Yelemessov (1978) – Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Law Academy, Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics, MIRBIS Moscow International High Business School, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.



