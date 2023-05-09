Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 May 2023, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 9.

1840–Karakol meteorite falls in the Kazakh steppe near Ayagoz town in the East Kazakhstan region. Its pieces were first sent to Semipalatinsk, then to Saint Petersburg.

2010– Defenders of the Fatherland Monument is unveiled in Astana.

2010- The first memorial honoring the Kazakhstani soldiers who fought and died in the territory of Austria during the WWII is opened in Vienna.

2012– Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China sign an agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements.

2012– Kazakh alpinists climb Birlik (Unity) peak located in the mountains of the Trans-Ili Alatau at an altitude of 3.6 thousand meters above sea level, and installed a memorial plaque there. The plaque with an inscription «Nobody is forgotten, nothing is forgotten» is devoted to the feat of lieutenant Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and soldier Grigory Lomakin.

2018- 14 busts of the heroes of the WWII are unveiled in the Victory Park of Atyrau.


