May 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 9.

EVENTS

1840 – The Karakol meteorite falls in the Kazakh steppe near Ayagoz town in East Kazakhstan. Its pieces were first sent to Semipalatinsk, then to Saint Petersburg.

1992 – The Communist Street in Petropavlovsk is renamed after Magzhan Zhumabayev.

1999 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the new complex of the Defense Ministry in Astana.

2001 – The monument to the Defenders of the Fatherland unveils in Astana.

2010 – The first memorial honoring the Kazakhstani soldiers who fought and died in the territory of Austria during the WWII opens in Vienna.

2012 – The agreement is signed between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong on mutual visa exemption.

2017 –The documentary narrative featuring about writer and soldier «Baurzhan Momyshuly. The History of One Book» is published in Almaty city.

2020 – 14 busts of the heroes of the WWII unveil in Atyrau at the Victory Park.



