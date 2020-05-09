May 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 9.

DATES

Victory Day

It is a holiday that commemorates the victory of the USSR over Nazi Germany in the World War II.

Europe Day

The countries of the European Union (EU) officially celebrate the holiday. The day was established for closer involvement of European citizens in the integration process, and for making citizens of EU Member States and people in the rest of the world aware of the benefits of such an organization as the European Union.

EVENTS

1840 - The Karakol meteorite falls in eastern Kazakhstan.

1999 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens a new building of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2001 - The Defenders of the Fatherland Monument with the adjacent park is unveiled in Astana.

2010 - A memorial honoring Kazakhstani soldiers killed in Austria during the World War II (first such memorial in Western Europe) is installed in Vienna.

2012 - Hong Kong hosts the signing of the Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

2017 - People in Warsaw pay homage to Nurken Shalabayev born in Kazakhstan and killed in the WWII fight for the capital of Poland.



