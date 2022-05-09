Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 9 is the day of remembrance of victims of Great Patriotic War – Kazakh PM

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2022, 15:14
May 9 is the day of remembrance of victims of Great Patriotic War – Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov offered his congratulations on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the press service of the PM.

«Dear veterans, home front workers, and compatriots!

77 years have passed since the end of the most destructive and tragic war in the history of mankind, killing over 70 million people. Each day, the number of those who witnessed those horrible events reduces. There are 376 variants of the Great Patriotic War among us today.

The future of a new generation depends on decisions taken today and values glorified. Therefore, May 9 is the day of remembrance of victims of the Great Patriotic War during which we revere the soldiers and remember their heroic feats.

Let our sovereignty remain external, and independence unchanged! This is the biggest victory,» reads the congratulatory letter of the Kazakh PM.


