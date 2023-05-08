Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 8. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of May.

NAMES

photo

Assanali Ashimov (1937) is the Kazakh actor and film director, people’s artist of USSR.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Aty State Conservatoire and the Alma-Aty Theater and Arts Institute. He was acting at Kazakhfilm Film Studio and the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater since 1961 and 1964, respectively.



photo

Nurlan Bekenov (1961) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Kokchetav affiliate of Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Republican Accounting and Statistics, Auditing Institute, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

Has been acting since August 2020.



photo

Aizada Kurmanova (1970) is the Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been working since July 2020.




photo

Roman Sklyar (1971) is the 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate Moscow Institute of Modern Business, Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations.

Has been acting since January 2022.




photo

Aizhan Skakova (1977) is the political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Scientific School of academician Kapitsa.


