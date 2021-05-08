Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2021, 08:00
May 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of May.

NAMES

photo

Assanali Ashimov (1937) is the Kazakh actor and film director, people’s artist of USSR.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Aty State Conservatoire and the Alma-Aty Theater and Arts Institute. He was acting at Kazakhfilm Film Studio and the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater since 1961 and 1964, respectively.

photo

Nurlan Bekenov (1961) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Kokchetav affiliate of Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Republican Accounting and Statistics, Auditing Institute, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

Has been acting since August 2020.

photo

Aizada Kurmanova (1970) is the Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been working since July 2020.

photo

Roman Sklyar (1971) is the Deputy PM of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate Moscow Institute of Modern Business, Kazakh Institute of Legal studies and International Relations.

Has been acting since September 2019.

photo

Aizhan Skakova (1977) is the Majilis deputies, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Scientific School of academician Kapitsa.

Appointed to the post in January this year.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana