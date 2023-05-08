Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2023, 07:00
May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 8.

EVENTS

1993 – The first-ever military parade in the history of independent Kazakhstan takes place in the city of Almaty.

2012 – The monument to Akpan batyr opens in Shymkent.

2013 - Archeologists unearth the largest treasure in the territory of South Kazakhstan. A jar full of silver coins is found at the bottom of the old tandoor in the ancient settlement of Sairam.

2014– A monument to Kazakh Hero of the WWII Abylkhair Baimuldin opens Nevel, Russia.

2015 – Kazakhstani officers Captain Bakhtiyar Akbalayev and Captain Temirlan Mussapirov are awarded the UN medals for UN peacekeeping mission for ensuring peace and security during the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

2016 – The UN General Assembly holds a high-level dialogue on Religions for Peace in New York.

2017 – Kazakh Erzhan Maxim wins the San Remo Junior in Italy.

2019– Rufat Khabibullin and Dastan Mukashbekov of Kazakhstan secure two gold, silver and bronze medals at the international track-and-field tournament for disabled athletes in Morocco.

2021 – A monument honoring legendary pilot Talgat Bigeldinov of Kazakhstan opens in Nur-Sultan.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023