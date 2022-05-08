Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 8.

EVENTS

1965 – The Baikonur Cosmodrome is awarded the Order of Lenin by the decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of USSR.

1975 – The Memorial of Military Glory unveils in Almaty.

1993 – The first-ever military parade in the history of independent Kazakhstan takes place in the city of Almaty.

2012 – The monument to Akpan batyr opens in Shymkent.

2013 - Archeologists unearth the largest treasure in the territory of South Kazakhstan. A jar full of silver coins is found at the bottom of the old tandoor in the ancient settlement of Sairam.

2014 – A monument to Kazakh Hero of the WWII Abylkhair Baimuldin opens Nevel, Russia.

2015 – Kazakhstani officers Captain Bakhtiyar Akbalayev and Captain Temirlan Mussapirov are awarded the UN medals for UN peacekeeping mission for ensuring peace and security during the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

2016 – The UN General Assembly holds a high-level dialogue on Religions for Peace in New York.

2017 – Kazakh Erzhan Maxim wins the San Remo Junior in Italy.

2019 – Rufat Khabibullin and Dastan Mukashbekov of Kazakhstan secure two gold, silver and bronze medals at the international track-and-field tournament for disabled athletes in Morocco.

2021 – A monument honoring legendary pilot Talgat Bigeldinov of Kazakhstan opens in Nur-Sultan.

