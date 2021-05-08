Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 May 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 8.

    EVENTS

    1975 – The Glory Memorial honoring those died for freedom and independence of the country opens at the Almaty Park.

    1993 – The country’s first military parade takes place in Almaty.

    2012 – The monument to Akpan batyr opens in Shymkent. The batyr is known as an active participant of the liberation war of kazakh people against Kokand khanate and other enemies.

    2013 – The largest treasure is unearthed in the territory of South Kazakhstan. The pot with 2,600 silver coins is discovered in the rural settlement of Sairam.

    2014 – The solemn opening ceremony of the monument to Kazakhstani Hero of the WWII Abylkhair Baimuldin takes place in Nevel, Russia.

    2015 – Kazakhstani officers, captain Bakhtiyar Akbalayev and captain Temirlan Musapirov, are awarded the UN medals for their meritorious service in MINURSO, Western Sahara.

    2016 – The UN GA convenes the High-Level Dialogue Religions for Peace. Unveiling the discussions the UN GA president highlighted the actuality of the theme initiated by Kazakhstan.

    2017 – Young Kazakh signer Yerzhan Maksim wins first place at San Remo Junior Festival in Italy.

    2019 – Karaganda athletes Rufat Khabibullin and Dastan Mukashbekov win 2 gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal at the prestigious international field and track tournament for people with disabilities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore