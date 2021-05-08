Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 8.

EVENTS

1975 – The Glory Memorial honoring those died for freedom and independence of the country opens at the Almaty Park.

1993 – The country’s first military parade takes place in Almaty.

2012 – The monument to Akpan batyr opens in Shymkent. The batyr is known as an active participant of the liberation war of kazakh people against Kokand khanate and other enemies.

2013 – The largest treasure is unearthed in the territory of South Kazakhstan. The pot with 2,600 silver coins is discovered in the rural settlement of Sairam.

2014 – The solemn opening ceremony of the monument to Kazakhstani Hero of the WWII Abylkhair Baimuldin takes place in Nevel, Russia.

2015 – Kazakhstani officers, captain Bakhtiyar Akbalayev and captain Temirlan Musapirov, are awarded the UN medals for their meritorious service in MINURSO, Western Sahara.

2016 – The UN GA convenes the High-Level Dialogue Religions for Peace. Unveiling the discussions the UN GA president highlighted the actuality of the theme initiated by Kazakhstan.

2017 – Young Kazakh signer Yerzhan Maksim wins first place at San Remo Junior Festival in Italy.

2019 – Karaganda athletes Rufat Khabibullin and Dastan Mukashbekov win 2 gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal at the prestigious international field and track tournament for people with disabilities.

