May 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline of major events for May 8.

DATES

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is commemorated worldwide on the 8th of May. It is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

Victory in Europe Day is marked on the 8th of May since 1945 to celebrate the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces.

EVENTS

1993 – The first-ever military parade in the history of independent Kazakhstan is held on the Republic Square in Almaty city.

2013 - Archeologists discover the largest buried treasure in southern Kazakhstan. A jar filled with 2,600 silver coins is found at the bottom of the old tandoor in the ancient settlement of Sairam. Additionally, gold jewelry is found including bracelets, rings, earrings, and pendants. The silver coins are dated back to XV-XVI centuries. The discovery is dubbed the largest in the history of independent Kazakhstan.

2014 – A monument to Kazakh hero of the Great Patriotic War Abylkhair Baimuldin is unveiled in the Russian city of Nevel. Baimuldin was killed while protecting the city of Nevel in 1944.

2015 - Kazakh officers Captain Bakhtiyar Akbalayev and Captain Temirlan Mussapirov are awarded UN medals for fulfilling UN peacekeeping mission for ensuring peace and security during holding of The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

2015 - A military drama series Padayet vverkh is filmed based on the stories of two-time Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Begeldinov and other pilots. The series are dedicated to the veterans of the World War II.

2016 - The UN General Assembly convenes a high-level dialogue on Religions for Peace in New York. At the session of the Dialogue it is stressed that its topic was initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Young talent Erzhan Maxim from Uralsk wins the San Remo Junior in Italy.

2019 – Rufat Khabibullin and Dastan Mukashbekov from Karaganda region won two gold, silver and bronze medals at the prestigious international track-and-field tournament for disabled athletes in Morocco. It brings together 350 athletes from 34 countries.



