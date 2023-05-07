May 7. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of May.
Eldar Kunayev (1956) – President of the Kunayev International Fund, Honorary Professor of the Kunayev University.
Kairat Suntayev (1961)– Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Satybaldy Dauletalin (1962) – Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan
Karakat Abden (1974) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Finance and Budget Committee
Zhenis Kassymbek (1975)– Mayor of Astana