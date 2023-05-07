Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of May.

photo

Eldar Kunayev (1956) – President of the Kunayev International Fund, Honorary Professor of the Kunayev University.

photo

Kairat Suntayev (1961)– Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

photo

Satybaldy Dauletalin (1962) – Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan

photo

Karakat Abden (1974) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Finance and Budget Committee

photo

Zhenis Kassymbek (1975)– Mayor of Astana
