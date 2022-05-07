Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 7. Today's Birthdays

    7 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of May.

    NAMES

    Eldar Kunayev (1956) – President of the Kunayev International Fund, honored professor of the Kunayev University, academician of the People’s Academy Ecology.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys, Kirov Kazakh State University, took an internship at Georgetown University.

    Kairat Suntayev (1961) – Deputy Interior Minister of Kazkahstan.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He took up his current post in March 2020.

    Satybaldy Dualetalin (1962) – Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Orenburg region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies.

    He was appointed to his current post in May 2020.

    Dariga Nazarbayev (1963) – Stateswoman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Department of History of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Arman Shurayev (1970) – public figure.

    Born in Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Kokchetavsk Pedagogical Institute, Adilet Higher Law School, gained his master’s degree from the Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

    Zhanis Kassymbek (1975) – Governor of Karaganda region.

    Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Construction, Eurasian University.

    He took up his current post in September 2019.

    Lyazzat Ryssbekova (1976) – Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development, and Entrepreneurship.

    Born in Uralsk, she graduated from the Zhangir Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University, Almaty city’s Kazakh State Law Academy.

    She was appointed to her current post in August 2020.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary